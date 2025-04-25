Doncaster firefighters attend washing machine, carpet and wheelie bins fires
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A crew from Thorne were called out to a deliberate fire involving a carpet at 8.05pm on Silver Street, Stainforth. They left the scene at 8.40pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended an accidental fire involving a wheelie bin and garden fence at 8.35pm on Bishopgarth Close, Bentley. The crew came away at 9.05pm.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a washing machine in the road at 9pm on Central Avenue, Woodlands. The crew retunred to the station at 9.25pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to an accidental fire involving a recycling box and fence at 9.55pm on Junction Road, Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 10.15pm