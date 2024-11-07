Doncaster drug dealer who raped teenage girls receives hefty jail sentence

A Doncaster drug dealer who raped teenage girls has been jailed for more than two decades for a string of serious drug and sex offences.

Hanzel Scott, 42, of Sovereign Court, Sprotbrough, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced for a string of crimes which were:

Conspiracy to supply heroin

Conspiracy to supply cocaine

Doncaster drug dealer and rapist Hanzel Scott has been jailed for 24 years.

Concealing, disguising, converting, transfering and removing criminal property

Assaulting an emergency worker

Five counts of rape

Assault by penetration

Attempted sexual assault by penetration

Scott committed the sexual offences against two 16-year-old girls in August and October 2022, and officers launched an investigation as soon as the first victim came forward to report his crimes on 2 November 2022.

Officers circulated Scott as wanted the following day, leading to him being arrested and charged with rape on 6 November 2022.

Scott’s second victim came forward on 16 May 2023, and Scott, who was in police custody at this time, was rearrested for further rape offences.

Scott pleaded not guilty to the sexual offences but was found guilty of all seven counts following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 23 August.

Officers had also been investigating Scott over his involvement in the supply of Class A drugs between June 2016 and June 2020.

Following a complex investigation, officers disrupted Scott’s drug empire, and arrested him for conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply heroin, and concealing criminal property on 9 March 2022.

Scott is estimated to have conspired to supply more than £680,000 worth of Class A drugs during the four-year period, and to have concealed his criminal earnings via the transfer of funds.

On 14 June 2023, Scott pleaded guilty to the three drug offences at Leeds Crown Court.

Today (Wednesday 6 November), Scott was sentenced to total of 12 years in prison for the drug offences, and a further 12 years for the sexual offences, to be served consecutively.

He was also sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for assaulting an emergency worker, which will be served concurrently.

Scott will therefore spend 24 years in prison for his long list of crimes.

Passing sentence, Judge Reeds KC said that Scott was a “selfish bully who takes what he wants by force if necessary”.

Discussing Scott’s sex offences, Judge Reeds said that his actions were all about power and getting what he wanted, that he only cared for himself, and that he exploited the vulnerability of one of his victims.

Investigating officer Alyshea Sharp said: “Scott is a seriously dangerous and depraved individual and I am very happy to see him locked up for so many years.

“Despite pleading not guilty to a string of horrific sexual offences, we were able to present a catalogue of evidence against him and I am pleased a jury was able to see through his lies.

“He will now have decades behind bars to consider the pain his crimes, both sexual and drugs-related, have caused to innocent people in our community.

“I want to commend both girls for their bravery in reporting what happened to them. Without their testimony, Scott would still be out on our streets and I want to thank them for coming forward and telling us about the sexual abuse they endured.

“I hope that Scott’s lengthy sentence offers some comfort to them and assures other victims of sexual offences that we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”