Doncaster drug dealer jailed after being caught red-handed by cops

A Doncaster drug dealer has been jailed after he was caught red-handed by police patrolling a city estate.

Two officers carrying out proactive plain-clothed patrols stopped drug dealer Andrew Drury in his tracks, leading to him being sentenced to three years in prison.

Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were conducting intelligence-based patrols on the St James Estate in Balby last month when they noticed a male acting suspiciously in the area.

He was quickly identified as Andrew Drury and subjected to a stop and search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

This led to officers recovering two Kinder eggs filled with crack cocaine and heroin, with Drury also found in possession of £170 in cash.

He was arrested and brought into custody before being charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

PC Fuller, who was on patrol at the time and carried out the search of Drury, said: "We have received numerous reports and concerns from members of the public about drug dealing on the St James Estate which we have taken into consideration as part of our patrol plans.

"This is a great example of how we are working proactively using plain-clothed patrols to target drug dealing in your local communities and we will continue using this tactic to tackle this issue.

"Drury was caught red-handed with drugs in his possession and it was evident that he was supplying drugs in the local area when he was stopped and searched.

"Drugs absolutely devastate people's lives and the money generated from it often helps to fund the activities of organised crime groups.

"I would encourage anyone with concerns about drug dealing in their local area to please get in touch with us so we can act and keep our communities safe from harm."

Drury, 38, of Laneside Close, Hexthorpe, was jailed for three years in a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Monday (18 August).

To report drug dealing or the use of drugs in your area, please call police on 101 or make a report via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

If you want to report information to police anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.