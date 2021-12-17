Doncaster driving instructor says  thieves who  stole her car have ruined her livelihood

Tina Briggs has been left devastated after her Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside Doncaster Dome last night (Thursday December 16)

Tina said: “ I volunteer at a kayaking club at the Dome leisure centre and I went in at about 6.45pm and came back at about 8.50pm and my car was gone.

“Because I’m a driving instructor it’s my livelihood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside Doncaster Dome on December 16.

“It has all my diary in, all my work manuals – it’s literally my office, it’s a lot more than just a car to me.

The car is a a Ford Fiesta Titanium in dark grey, registration SS16FPE.

Tina added: “They’ve even stolen my learner instructor dome so for all I know there could be someone driving around with my name all over it.

“There were Christmas presents in it.

“I can’t work now because you can’t have a car on your insurance for 10 days.

“I’ve had to put a post up saying I’m sorry that lessons are cancelled because I don’t know who I’ve got booked in.”

Tina says the car has keyless entry.

She said: “Apparently there have been lots of problems with them lately. If you lock your car and the thief is nearby they can get the signal off it and just reflect it back to the car and unlock it.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 14/195561/21.

Police have warned of a recent rise in ‘keyless’ thefts of vans and cars in the Doncaster area.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said:

“Keyless van theft is exactly what it says on the tin - thieves manage to open, start and drive away in a van without needing the key.

“How do they do it?

“They clone the signal from the van’s remote key fob in a method known as a ‘relay attack’.