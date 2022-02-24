Doncaster driver faces court after police seize car for second time in a month

Officers stopped the vehicle yesterday.

A spokesman said: “For the second time in a month this Skoda Octavia has been seized by officers.

"The car was stopped on Chequer Road and the driver was found to only have a provisional licence.

"The same driver had previously been caught driving unsupervised in Balby in January.