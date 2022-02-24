Doncaster driver faces court after police seize car for second time in a month

A Doncaster driver is facing court after police swooped on his car for the second time in a month.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 7:22 am

Officers stopped the vehicle yesterday.

A spokesman said: “For the second time in a month this Skoda Octavia has been seized by officers.

"The car was stopped on Chequer Road and the driver was found to only have a provisional licence.

Police stopped the car in Chequer Road.

"The same driver had previously been caught driving unsupervised in Balby in January.

"He will shortly be receiving court dates for the two offences.”