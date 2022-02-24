Doncaster driver faces court after police seize car for second time in a month
A Doncaster driver is facing court after police swooped on his car for the second time in a month.
Officers stopped the vehicle yesterday.
A spokesman said: “For the second time in a month this Skoda Octavia has been seized by officers.
"The car was stopped on Chequer Road and the driver was found to only have a provisional licence.
"The same driver had previously been caught driving unsupervised in Balby in January.
"He will shortly be receiving court dates for the two offences.”