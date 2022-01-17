Doncaster dog owners urged to keep pets on leads during lambing season
Dog owners in Doncaster are being urged to keep their pets on leads during the upcoming lambing season.
In a warning about animals worrying livestock, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Sheep are in lamb at this time and harm may only become apparent in the coming months if they have been worried by dogs.
“Most dog owners appreciate that our pets, despite our best efforts at training will be at times unpredictable and seek at the very least to embarrass us.
“We would urge all dog owners to ensure that if they choose to walk through or near a field where there are livestock or cattle, the dog is kept on a lead at all times.
“The consequences of these incidents can have very considerable impact on animal welfare and livelihoods.”
Anyone wanting to report incidents of livestock worrying across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.