Doncaster dog owner takes full responsibility after dog attack
Officers became aware of the incident, which was dog-on-dog, via a social media post.
A spokesman said: “We have investigated the incident and the owner of the offending dog has accepted full responsibility and agreed to take part in the restorative justice scheme.
“As part of the restorative justice scheme, they will attend a responsible dog ownership course delivered in partnership with the Blue Cross and contribute towards the victims vet costs.
“This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping dogs on leads and under control in public spaces to ensure the safety of all pets and people.”