Doncaster detectives send career burglar back to prison after wicked crime against elderly woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A career burglar who wickedly targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman is now behind bars thanks to an ongoing detective-led operation targeting Doncaster's most prolific offenders.

Operation Castle was introduced last year to combat Doncaster having one of the highest burglary rates in the country. In a matter of months, the impact of the operation has led to the city recording its lowest number of burglaries in the past five years, with a 21 per cent reduction in reports of burglary in 2023 compared to 2022.

There have been a number of notable convictions and significant sentences handed out since the operation's launch and now Steven Reynolds has found himself facing a lengthy prison sentence thanks to the efforts of the Op Castle team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reynolds was known to operate by targeting vulnerable people and trying to appeal to their good nature so that he could gain access to their homes.

Steven Reynolds pictured in 2012.

He would then steal their possessions, leaving his victims feeling confused and unsafe in their own homes.

After being released from prison in August 2023, Reynolds soon reverted back to his criminal ways and it was in December 2023 that he targeted an elderly woman in Hexthorpe.

After offering to clear snow from the path leading up to her home, Reynolds asked if he could wash his hands inside her house before asking her for a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When her back was turned, he stole the victim's purse and £20 in cash before fleeing the scene.

After the victim reported the crime to police, forensics teams worked quickly to take swabs from the glass Reynolds had drunk from.

This provided a positive DNA match and after working alongside Doncaster's Integrated Offender Management (IOM) Team, which monitors offenders known to commit a lot of crime and damage communities, Reynolds was arrested.

Detective Constable Larissa Porter, officer in charge of this case, said: "This was a really cruel crime which targeted an elderly and vulnerable woman in her own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She thought Reynolds was simply doing a good deed but instead he was plotting and calculating how he was going to take advantage and steal from her.

"Operation Castle has already seen success in helping us recognise patterns of offending and gather vital intelligence on the movements of some of Doncaster's most prolific burglars.

"We were able to use the skills we have learnt so far on this operation to ensure justice was delivered in the case of Reynolds and we are pleased he has been given a lengthy custodial sentence."

Reynolds, 43, of St John's Road, Balby, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary dwelling and theft at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Reynolds was jailed for six years and nine months after appearing for a sentencing hearing at the same court.

DC Porter said: "We have seen first-hand just how demoralising and devastating these burglaries can be. If you're committing these crimes and targeting vulnerable residents in society, you should be constantly looking over your shoulder as we are onto you.