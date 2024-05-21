Doncaster delivery driver jailed after sexually assaulting customer in her own home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A delivery driver who sexually assaulted a Doncaster woman in her own home has been jailed.

After delivering food to the woman's address in Armthorpe, Denis Bahrim asked to use her toilet before returning downstairs and repeatedly asking her for sex.

When she refused, he grabbed her shoulder causing her to fall backwards.

She ordered him to leave but instead he refused, telling her she was "beautiful" and asking her for a kiss.

Denis Bahrim has been jailed.

He eventually left the woman's home, with the victim reporting the assault to police later that same day.

Quick work by officers investigating the case identified Bahrim as being present at the address through footage captured on the victim's Ring doorbell.

Further CCTV enquiries uncovered footage of Bahrim collecting her food order before heading to her address, and a subsequent search led to the 26-year-old being located and arrested by officers the same night.

Bahrim, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, was later charged with sexual assault on a female and he pleaded guilty to the offence at Sheffield Crown Court on 1 May.

Last Wednesday (15 May), Bahrim was sentenced to a total of two years and 10 months in prison and made subject to an indefinite restraining order against his victim.

Investigations Officer Jenny Dunkin said: "Bahrim took advantage of his victim's generosity. She let him into her home to use her toilet only for him to repay her kindness by sexually assaulting her.

"I want to commend the victim for reporting this incident to us quickly, allowing detectives to swiftly gather evidence against Bahrim and arrest him within two hours of the report being received.

"I am glad Bahrim has been given a custodial sentence and I hope this court result brings some closure to the victim and allows her to move on from what must have been a very traumatic ordeal."

If you have any concerns relating to sexual offences, you can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.