Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by a Chow Chow cross at his home in Welfare Road, Woodlands, in September 2020.

Father Stephen Joynes, 36, and mother Abigail Ellis, 28, were accused of an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Joynes admitted the charge at Sheffield Crown Court. The couple will next appear on 11 February, when prosecutors will make a decision on Ms Ellis's case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail Ellis and Stephen Joynes are due to go on trial this summer. (Photo: SWNS).

Both defendants had previously denied one count each of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

They were released on unconditional bail until the next hearing.

A trial - expected to last five days - has been set for next July.

The court also heard that the dog has since been destroyed.

The pair were both arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the death.

A private funeral service for Elon-Jase, who was born on September 1, took place on October 2, 2020 and an inquest into his death was opened by Doncaster Coroner Nicola Mundy last year.

The inquest hearing was adjourned while the police investigation continues.

Police were called to the house on September 13 last year following reports of the tot being savaged by a dog.