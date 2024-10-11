Doncaster couple caught with £20,000 of heroin and cocaine in shed are jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster couple dealing heroin from a hole in a shed have been jailed for eight years for a series of drug offences.

Katherine Smith and David Edis were both arrested on drugs and firearms offences after police raided their home in July 2023.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We responded to a report of a firearms incident at an address on Milton Road.

"When officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the property and gardens, a man-made hole was found in the floor of the shed.

Katherine Smith and David Edis have been jailed.

"Officers recovered a large bag of what is now known to be over 100g of heroin and 190g of cocaine, with the combined estimated worth of £20,500.

Upon a further search inside the property, officers located more wraps containing class A drugs and drug paraphernalia.

On 27 February 2024, officers conducted a warrant at the same address, under the Misuse of Drugs Act. When searched, officers uncovered a quantity of class A and class B drugs.

Smith and Edis were quickly arrested for drug and firearm offences and later brought before the courts, where they plead guilty to the drug offences when they appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 28 March 2024.

Police discovered heroin and cocaine hidden in a shed.

Detective Constable Jennifer Guest said: "Our officers worked hard to build a large and comprehensive intelligence picture around these two individuals, who resulted in us obtaining the warrant and getting Smith and Edis behind bars and taking a substantial amount of drugs off the streets.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our community, and can have some serious detrimental impact on residents. We know that drugs are connected to serious organised crime, putting the wider community at risk and left to pick up the pieces after the damage is left behind. This is not acceptable and we will continue to put these thugs behind bars."

Smith, 40, of Milton Road, Doncaster has been sentenced to three years and six months for possession of cannabis and two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Edis, 39, also of Milton Road, Doncaster, has been sentenced to four years and six months for being concerned with the supply of heroin.

They both appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (7 October).

The firearms offences they were charged with have been filed.