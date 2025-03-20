Doncaster councillor calls on public for help after thieves steal Range Rover
Coun Glenn Bluff, who represents the Sprotbrough ward on City of Doncaster Council, says the vehicle was stolen from Doncaster Racecourse at 4.14pm on Saturday March 15.
The vehicle, which is black, carried a private number plate ending with the letters LUF.
The tracker was dumped at 4.53pm on Morley Road, Wheatley, Coun Bluff said.
“The thieves may have been in my black Range Rover or another car."
He has asked anyone living on Town Moor Avenue or in the Wheatley area to check for CCTV and doorbell cameras between 4.14pm and 4.50pm on Saturday.
Coun Bluff also stood against Labour’s Ed Miliband at last summer’s General Election, finishing as runner-up with 7,100 votes.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.