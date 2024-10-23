Doncaster Council launches new co-produced domestic abuse film
The film forms part of a campaign that is running in line with Domestic Abuse awareness month throughout October and aims to encourage victims living in an abusive relationship to acknowledge the situation and reach out for help.
Alongside the support available to victims, perpetrators will be encouraged to recognise their unhealthy actions and again seek help.
The film aims to illustrate the characteristics of a coercive controlling relationship, the film was co-produced with the Experts by Experience group (a survivor support group), consisting of women along with a survivor support group of male victims, who have firsthand experience with domestic abuse.
The film presents several impactful real-life scenarios that demonstrate the profound effects of coercive control on individuals.
Many couples or families will have cross words from time to time but domestic abuse is entirely different and can affect all communities regardless of gender, age, race, religion, sexuality, disability, mental health, social and financial status.
Councillor Sarah Smith, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care said: “Domestic abuse is often thought of as physical violence, but it can take many forms, including controlling and coercive behaviour.
"As a survivor of domestic abuse myself, I feel immense pride for the survivors who have courageously shared their stories, providing us with valuable insights into abusive relationships.
“I hope these short films serve as a resource for victims to identify abusive behaviour in their own relationships and those of their family and friends.
“We all deserve the freedom to live a health and safe life, if you or someone you know is experiencing such behaviour from a family member, partner, or ex-partner, please don’t hesitate to seek help via the Doncaster Domestic Abuse Hub."
If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know there is help available at www.doncaster.gov.uk/domesticabuse