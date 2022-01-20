Doncaster Council investigates evidence after blitz on litter tipping

Workers cleared rubbish from alleyways and streets as well as installing several new bins in a bid to tackle the growing scourge of littering in the area.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: We’ve had an environmental action day in the Hexthorpe area today - our teams have been out doing a blitz clean, installing new bins, collecting dumped rubbish and investigating environmental crimes.

“Here’s how NOT to do your Christmas clear-out. Our team collected two big bins’ worth of rubbish from one alleyway in less than ten minutes.

Doncaster Council launches blitz on litter in Hexthorpe.

“All of the rubbish in these alleyways was examined by our Enforcement officers, looking for evidence of the households responsible.

“Several bits of vital evidence were found, so a good morning’s work.