Doncaster cops seize £370,000 drugs and make arrests for rape, burglary and robbery in all day operation

Specialist teams from across the force supported district officers as they made arrests for various crimes including rape, burglary, robbery and the productions of drugs.

Following an early morning briefing at Doncaster Police Station, six warrants were executed following intelligence for drug dealing and cannabis cultivation.

Five properties were found to be cultivating cannabis, with over 370 plants seized, with an estimated street value of £370,000.

Police bash down doors as they uncover cannabis farms in Doncaster during Operation Duxford.

Weapons and a quantity of cash were also recovered at one of the properties.

At the sixth property, a quantity of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered.

Six people were arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs.

A further 14 people were arrested throughout the day and a number of stop searches were carried out.

District Commander Chief Supt Melanie Palin at the launch of Operation Duxford at Doncaster Police Station.

Traffic officers focused on speeding, with seven drivers having their vehicles seized for various motoring offences.

One man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, and one on suspicion of drink-driving.

The Camera Safety Partnership identified 68 speeding offences, and the Off-Road Bike Team conducted high visibility patrols around HMP Doncaster.

Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest, who was Silver Commander for the day said: “Operation Duxford is about us acting upon intelligence and concerns from our communities and showcasing the work that we do that goes on every day, but often goes unnoticed. “Our district teams were supported by teams from our Operational Support Unit, including the Roads Policing Team, Tactical Support Group, and the Off-Road Bike Team.

They spent the day tackling all of our neighbourhood priorities, including antisocial behaviour, speeding and drug related crime.

“We are stronger with the support of our communities, so public engagement is a big part of what Operation Duxford is about. Every single piece of information helps to build a bigger picture, to ensure that our enforcement action is successful.”

Officers conducted high visibility patrols in the town centre throughout the day and into the evening, engaging with residents and business owners.