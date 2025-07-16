Doncaster cops seize over £1m of cannabis in crackdown against organised crime gangs

More than £1m of cannabis has been seized by a Doncaster neighbourhood policing team in the first six months of 2025 as they continue to work to combat violent and dangerous organised crime groups (OCGs).

The production of cannabis has been known to fund the activities of OCGs who are responsible for wreaking havoc, misery, violence and associated criminality on local communities.

Through acting on local intelligence and information, Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have been able to conduct a series of warrants at properties and premises across the north of the borough under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Explaining more about the importance of these warrants is Doncaster North NPT Sergeant Emma Townley: "Large scale cannabis production generates a significant amount of money, which OCGs often use to fund other illegal and sometimes violent activities.

A man is arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis during a drugs warrant executed in Highfields by Doncaster North NPT earlier this year.

"It is a key source of their illicit revenue, so if we can cut out their supplies we can really limit their influence and work towards dismantling their operations.

"The notion that cannabis is a harmless drug couldn't be further from the truth and that is why we work all year round to disrupt drug networks and protect our communities."

In the first six months of 2025, the team have seized over 1,200 cannabis plants worth in excess of an estimated £1m.

Two cannabis growers were brought before the courts and handed prison sentences, with another two men arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. They are currently on bail pending further enquiries.

As well as funding OCGs, cannabis farms like the ones uncovered by Doncaster North NPT are often linked to exploitation and pose a significant fire risk due to electricity being bypassed.

"These farms put innocent members of the public at risk," Sgt Townley explains. "Criminals involved in cannabis production have been known to bypass electricity supplies in order to avoid paying for it and this causes a significant fire hazard to neighbouring properties.

"It is also dangerous for those who are inside the properties, and we do often find that the growers are vulnerable people who are manipulated into looking after the cannabis grows on behalf of OCGs.

"They are coerced into the drugs trade and we therefore ensure that safeguarding support is offered to those at risk of this kind of criminal exploitation."

A lot of cannabis productions are hidden inside unassuming homes in residential streets and officers are keen to encourage the public to continue reporting information to them when they suspect a home is being used to cultivate the drug.

"We really do value and rely on information from the public," Sgt Townley says. "You are the eyes and ears of your communities and will be the first to notice something suspicious.

"It could be a number of things, from something as obvious as the heavy smell of cannabis, to visitors at unusual hours of the day or blacked out windows.

"If your suspicions are raised, then I would urge you to please contact us as you will be helping to keep your community safe and your information could help us tackle serious and organised crime."

The main tell-tale signs to look out for which could indicate a property is being used to grow cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about drugs in your area, you can report it via 101, through the reporting section of the police website or by dialling 999 in an emergency.

If you wish to report information anonymously you can do that via the independent charity Crimestoppers. You can call them on the freephone number 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.