Doncaster College lockdown: Three charged after knife brawl
Officers were called at 12.37pm on Wednesday to reports of an altercation between a group of people, with six men arrested.
The college was evacuated as a precaution to allow a thorough search of the campus and ensure the safety of students and staff. During the search, a knife was recovered.
Daniel Heeley, 21, of no fixed address, is charged with affray and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed article on school/further education premises, and has been remanded in police custody.
He will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court today (21 March).
Kai Singherra, 20, of Auckland Road, Mexborough, is charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released on police bail and will next appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 10 April.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with section 4 Public Order Act and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released on police bail and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 10 April.
The three other people arrested, two boys aged 17 and an 18-year-old man, have been released with no further action.
Officers from the Doncaster central neighbourhood policing team have been conducting extra patrols since the incident and will be at the college to provide reassurance, answer any questions or address any concerns students may have following the incident on Wednesday.