Doncaster cocaine dealer jailed as police continue blitz on city drug gangs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diligent work by detectives working on a long running operation to target a network of drug dealers in Doncaster has led to another prison sentence, with Stan Bentley jailed after being caught supplying cocaine.
Bentley, 25, of Stuart Street, Thurnscoe, was working as a dealer for the Bolton Line and was caught supplying drugs in the Mexborough area of the city last year.
Bentley sold three wraps of crack cocaine for £25, leading to his arrest in February 2024 as part of a wider and ongoing operation to dismantle drug gangs working in different areas of Doncaster.
Footage captured from the illicit deal was examined and cross-referenced by detectives working for the operation who were able to positively identify the supplier as Bentley.
He has since been jailed for a total of five-and-a-half years.
PC Lee Ashworth, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Over 30 people have now been convicted as part of this widescale operation to bring drug dealers in Doncaster to justice.
"Bentley has been given a hefty sentence and every dealer we remove from the network dismantles the capabilities of organised crime groups (OCGs) who profit from these illegal transactions.
"We won't tolerate the supply of illegal drugs in Doncaster and this operation is continuing to have a huge impact on tearing apart the operations of unscrupulous individuals involved in this kind of criminality."