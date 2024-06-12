Doncaster cocaine dealer jailed as police continue blitz on city drug gangs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 25-year-old cocaine dealer has been jailed as police in Doncaster continue their blitz against the city’s drugs gangs.

Diligent work by detectives working on a long running operation to target a network of drug dealers in Doncaster has led to another prison sentence, with Stan Bentley jailed after being caught supplying cocaine.

Bentley, 25, of Stuart Street, Thurnscoe, was working as a dealer for the Bolton Line and was caught supplying drugs in the Mexborough area of the city last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley sold three wraps of crack cocaine for £25, leading to his arrest in February 2024 as part of a wider and ongoing operation to dismantle drug gangs working in different areas of Doncaster.

Cocaine dealer Stan Bentley has been jailed.

Footage captured from the illicit deal was examined and cross-referenced by detectives working for the operation who were able to positively identify the supplier as Bentley.

He has since been jailed for a total of five-and-a-half years.

PC Lee Ashworth, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Over 30 people have now been convicted as part of this widescale operation to bring drug dealers in Doncaster to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bentley has been given a hefty sentence and every dealer we remove from the network dismantles the capabilities of organised crime groups (OCGs) who profit from these illegal transactions.