Doncaster city centre second worst place in England for violence and sex crimes

Doncaster city centre has been named as the second worst place in England for violence and sex crimes.

The shocking statstics, prepared by the Daily Mail, show that the city centre is the second most crime-ridden neighbourhood in England and Wales, second only to Birmingham’s New Street district.

The analysis of crime rates in 37,000 neighbourhoods across the country ranked places by total crime, crime rates per 1,000 population and per square mile by neighbourhood.

Doncaster’s figures showed there were 1,187 crimes, with a crime rate of 766 and 5,587 per square mile.

More than 2.2million violent or sexual crimes were reported to police across 2023/24 in England and Wales, according to Government figures.

It marked one of the worst years on record, with reports of crimes such as assault, GBH, murder, rape and sexual assault having tripled over the last decade.

The figures breaks down crime rates by 'Lower layer Super Output Areas' (LSOAs) — communities consisting of around 500 to 1,500 people.

Each neighbourhood is ranked by offences per 1,000 population, allowing people to see where the hotspots are.

The figures include all alleged crimes which are reported to the police and given a crime number, regardless of the outcome of any investigation.

Areas with high footfall compared to their population, such as industrial, retail and transport hubs, typically have inflated crime rates because locations are recorded as where the crime occurred, rather than the victim's or perpetrator's home address.

A total of 6,319 out of more than 37,000 LSOAs – 17 per cent – have violent crime rates of more than 50 per 1,000 residents.