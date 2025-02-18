Doncaster city centre second worst place in England for violence and sex crimes

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster city centre has been named as the second worst place in England for violence and sex crimes.

The shocking statstics, prepared by the Daily Mail, show that the city centre is the second most crime-ridden neighbourhood in England and Wales, second only to Birmingham’s New Street district.

The analysis of crime rates in 37,000 neighbourhoods across the country ranked places by total crime, crime rates per 1,000 population and per square mile by neighbourhood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster’s figures showed there were 1,187 crimes, with a crime rate of 766 and 5,587 per square mile.

Doncaster city centre has some of the worst crime rates in England and WalesDoncaster city centre has some of the worst crime rates in England and Wales
Doncaster city centre has some of the worst crime rates in England and Wales

More than 2.2million violent or sexual crimes were reported to police across 2023/24 in England and Wales, according to Government figures.

It marked one of the worst years on record, with reports of crimes such as assault, GBH, murder, rape and sexual assault having tripled over the last decade.

The figures breaks down crime rates by 'Lower layer Super Output Areas' (LSOAs) — communities consisting of around 500 to 1,500 people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each neighbourhood is ranked by offences per 1,000 population, allowing people to see where the hotspots are.

The figures include all alleged crimes which are reported to the police and given a crime number, regardless of the outcome of any investigation.

Areas with high footfall compared to their population, such as industrial, retail and transport hubs, typically have inflated crime rates because locations are recorded as where the crime occurred, rather than the victim's or perpetrator's home address.

A total of 6,319 out of more than 37,000 LSOAs – 17 per cent – have violent crime rates of more than 50 per 1,000 residents.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice