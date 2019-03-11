Doncaster charity shop desperate for help after being targeted THREE times by burglars

A Doncaster charity shop is calling for the community to donate after its third burglary.

On March 6, the Mind shop in Doncaster was broken into, suffering its third burglary in over a year, resulting in extensive damage and further loss of donated stock.

The ransacked office

The incident takes place only months after the shop and staff recovered from their last break in July.



Regional manager, Teresa Utley, said: “At this time, we desperately need the support of the local Doncaster community to help us get back on our feet again.

“We take clothes, books and electrical goods and urge anyone with pre-loved items they no longer use, to donate.

“Mind relies on the generosity of people donating items to our shops, and each bag of stock we receive is worth an average of £30.

“Even clothes which are dated or lovingly worn are still worth something to us, so please don’t hesitate to dig out things from the very back of the wardrobes long as they are still wearable or usable.

Broken door

“Items we are particularly interested in include things like new books, clothes and anything that would make good presents.

“The money we make helps fund Mind’s vital work such as the Mind Infoline, our information and advice services, and campaigning for a better life for people with mental health problems.”

To donate to the Mind shop in Doncaster please take items to 107 Beckett Rd, Doncaster, DN2 4AD.

The mess left behind