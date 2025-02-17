Doncaster burglar with a sledgehammer, crowbar and stolen cigarettes, stopped by quick-thinking response officers after raid on newsagents

Quick-thinking Doncaster officers carrying out patrols in the dead of the night stopped a suspected burglar in his tracks after being alerted to a suspicious vehicle which had weapons and stolen property hidden within it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 3am last Wednesday (12 February), officers were on a routine patrol in the Sandringham Road area when they encountered a black Audi A3 with three people inside it.

The driver appeared to be avoiding eye contact with the police vehicle, prompting officers to tail the Audi to monitor its movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle began to increase it speed in an apparent attempt to get away from officers and the Audi was soon found abandoned, with the front passenger door wide open and the car empty.

Officers found a sack full of stolen cigarettes as well as weapons, including a sledgehammer.

A 41-year-old man who was driving the Audi was spotted by an officer a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A search of the Audi led to officers finding a sack full of tobacco pouches and cigarettes which had been stolen during a raid at a newsagents in Cantley earlier that same morning.

A crowbar and a sledgehammer were also found in the Audi following a thorough search by officers, along with bags of coins and bank notes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Mark Harratt said: "It is the duty of our response officers to be alert and to proactively patrol their communities so they can detect criminality and keep the public safe.

"In this instance, our suspicions were raised by the Audi in question and a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of property stolen during a burglary just hours earlier.

"An effective initial investigation by PC Spokes and PC Hobson allowed us to identify the property stolen and recovered in the Audi. It was an all-round team effort.

"We know the devastating impact a crime like burglary can have on victims and we are pleased to have recovered the stolen items and returned them to their rightful owner."