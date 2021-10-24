Doncaster burglar jailed for over five years after attacking victim in his home
A Doncaster burglar who attacked a man in his own home after climbing through an open window has been jailed for more than five years.
Kyle Grimshaw, aged 32, of Sussex Gardens, Denaby, was captured on CCTV climbing through his victim's window last summer.
The startled victim, who had fallen asleep watching TV, awoke to find Grimshaw standing over him and shouting at him, before he was hit in the face multiple times.
Grimshaw fled with jewellery and a mobile phone after the incident on Westmorland Lane on August 8.
DC Andy Gray said: "This incident left the victim understandably shaken - it must have been extremely unsettling to wake up in your own home with a stranger shouting at you and attacking you.
“I am pleased that Grimshaw is behind bars where he belongs."
Grimshaw pleaded guilty to burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court on October 20.
He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.