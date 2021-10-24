Kyle Grimshaw, aged 32, of Sussex Gardens, Denaby, was captured on CCTV climbing through his victim's window last summer.

The startled victim, who had fallen asleep watching TV, awoke to find Grimshaw standing over him and shouting at him, before he was hit in the face multiple times.

Grimshaw fled with jewellery and a mobile phone after the incident on Westmorland Lane on August 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Grimshaw

DC Andy Gray said: "This incident left the victim understandably shaken - it must have been extremely unsettling to wake up in your own home with a stranger shouting at you and attacking you.

“I am pleased that Grimshaw is behind bars where he belongs."

Grimshaw pleaded guilty to burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court on October 20.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.