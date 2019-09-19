Doncaster boy with no driving licence took mum’s car out to pick up take away for pals

The boy, who was aged 17, and cannot be identified for legal reasons, was spotted through an automatic number plate recognition camera which showed officers he was driving the car uninsured, at 8pm on June 12, a Wednesday evening.

He was stopped by police and found with takeaway food in the car, Joanne Pointon, prosecuting, told Doncaster Youth Court.

He was asked to sit in the police car, and told officers the car belonged to his mother, who was at work. He admitted he did not have a driving licence or insurance.

Doncaster Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In mitigation, Joanne Butterfield said the youth had made a full admission guilty plea.

She said police had initially thought he was working as a delivery driver. But she said he had just driven to pick up a takeaway for himself and friends, and was on his way home he was stopped by police.

“There was nothing aggravating about the way the car was being driven,” she added.

The youth said: “I acted stupidly by getting in the car and driving it, and it is lucky that nothing happened.”

Presiding magistrate Richard Gregory told him: “I think you summed it up when you said you acted stupidly, and hopefully you won’t do it again. Driving uninsured can have nasty consequences for you as a driver, but also for other other road users and pedestrians. It could have been far worse.”

He handed the youth a four month referral order for driving with no insurance and six penalty points – even though he has not yet got a licence. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surchage. Mr Gregory told him because he was not an adult the fine would go to his mother, but urged him to pay the money back to her.