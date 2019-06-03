A police search is continuing today for a Doncaster teenager missing from home.

Lee-John Cherowbrier​​​​​​, aged 15, was reported missing from the Dunscroft area of Doncaster on Sunday, May 26, having last been seen at around 8pm the day before.

Lee-John Cherowbrier

CHARGE: Trio charged with robbery and theft over incidents involving Sheffield pensioners

He is white, with fair skin, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build and has short, strawberry blond hair.

CRIME: Police probe into murder in Sheffield city centre continues

When he was last seen he was wearing grey North Face tracksuit bottoms, black and silver trainers and a grey hoodie.

LATEST: Police called after man 'lies on tramlines' in Sheffield

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 260 of May 26.