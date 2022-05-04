Doncaster bike thief arrested at York railway station after police swoop

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with theft after officers from North Yorkshire Police spotted him stealing a pedal bike in York city centre.

A spokesman said: “Our colleagues at British Transport Police made the arrest at York railway station after the man was seen making off with a mountain bike and found in possession of the bike waiting for a train at the station.

“Following his arrest, he was also linked to a further two cycle thefts reported by members of the public who had given detailed descriptions of their stolen bikes.

Police swooped on a bike thief from Doncaster at York railway station.

“We believe the man was travelling to York in order to steal bikes and then transporting them back to Doncaster to be sold.”

He was charged with all three bike thefts and has been remanded in custody before appearing in court.

The spokesman added: “If you’ve had a bicycle stolen, please ring 101 – the more detailed description you can give of the bike/s and any distinguishing marks will help us in our enquiries.”

Acting Sergeant Lewis, from the York City Neighbourhood Team said: “This just goes to show how beneficial partnership working can be, we’ve taken a prolific cycle thief off the streets who was specifically targeting York to commit his crime.

“It’s a fantastic result and goes to show how seriously the courts and police take cycle theft.