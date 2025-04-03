Doncaster armed robber who attacked man at cash point with a knife arrested by police 24 minutes after 999 call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Response officers in Doncaster tracked down an armed robber and arrested him just 24 minutes after he attacked a man at a cash point and stole his money.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2.21am on 18 December 2024, a man called 999 to report that he had been robbed of £40 outside a bank in Doncaster city centre.

The victim was pushed to the floor by a man wearing a hi-viz jacket and carrying a knife, with CCTV control room staff able to use the description given to quickly locate the offender and track his movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This information was relayed to a response officer who soon located the culprit, Stephen Clarke, on the St James Estate.

Stephen Clarke.

When the officer ordered Clarke to surrender himself to police, he instead ran away. However, fellow response officers were quick on Clarke's tail with the 38-year-old arrested at 2.45am.

Clarke, of College Road, Doncaster, has since pleaded guilty to robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cocaine and heroin.

Last Friday (28 March), he was jailed for four years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Ashlea Jeffries, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Clarke carried out a violent and terrifying attack on his victim as he robbed him at knifepoint at an ATM in Doncaster city centre.

"Armed with a knife, he demanded his victim hand over money before fleeing the scene, and I am pleased he was located so quickly by response officers who acted professionally and diligently to promptly bring him into custody and reduce any further risk to the public.

"Clarke was given an extended sentence due to the violent nature of this offence and I am pleased he is now off the streets of Doncaster and serving a custodial sentence."