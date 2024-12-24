Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster-based animal charity has made a heartfelt plea for funding after rescuing 32 dogs who were found living in squalid conditions in one room.

Chirpy's Allies in Edlington is run by Rosie Hodgkinson who got in touch with the Free Press seeking help from our readers.

The charity was contacted last month about 32 small breed dogs who were living in one room in squalid conditions, with an horrendous smell as none of the dogs were allowed outside so all toileting went on inside.

Rosie explained: “We arrived first on scene to assess which seemed to need foster homes as opposed to kennels which is where the remaining dogs went under another rescue.

The rescued spanial at the vets.

"We pulled five in total and their health and overall condition is terrible. We have a 14-year-old male called Walter with a grade 5 heart murmur, rotting teeth, kidney issues and eye ulcers all untreated. He was quite unresponsive when we collected him but he’s doing so much better now.

“We also pulled out a mother and daughter small cross breeds that were hiding terrified among the other barking dogs, they have raging ear infections and are painfully underweight. They had faeces matted into their fur.

“The other two are cross breeds, both have terrible teeth, one of them has mammary tumours and ear infections.

“All of the dogs were incredibly underweight, starving, dehydrated and terrified of us. They’re slowly coming round and have all seen a vet.”

One of the rescued dogs.

It was not only Chirpy's Allies that was involved with the rescue but also https://adoptapaws.org.uk/ Adoptapaws UK Rescue, a registered charity dedicated to helping rescue dogs who find themselves in need of a loving home for whatever reason.

Rosie continued: “Of course it’s going to be costly, heart medication, antibiotics, spaying, flea and worm treatment, food, microchips, so we’re desperately trying to raise some funds but as we’re a small rescue with only 1,700 followers it’s proving difficult so any help would be greatly appreciated for this Christmas miracle.

“BEST life dog rescue in Doncaster who were contacted by Social Services were the key coordinators of this rescue and pulled everyone together in order to make it a success, they also took an 11-year-old spaniel with two mammary tumour, extremely underweight.

"She was so scared that when we pulled her out of the crate she was in she urinated everywhere. It was destroying to see these poor animals in such a pitiful state.

One of the rescued dogs.

“A lot of the dogs were showing signs of aggression from fear of not knowing much human contact too.”

And not only that sad tale but Chirpy’s Allies also took on a dog that had been attacked twice by the same dog and lost both her eyes.

Rosie added: “She is a two-year-old Shi-tzu who's just undergone surgery to fix her eye socket. The owner signed her over as they didnt want a blind dog.

"She's in foster recovering but again it's pitiful and we're raising funds should she need any further intervention with her eye.”

If anyone can help with funding towards the care of these dogs then please contact Rosie via Facebook or email [email protected] at https://www.facebook.com/chirpysalliesrescue