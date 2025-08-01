This year, 165 children have been injured by dogs across South Yorkshire - parents and dog owners must act to protect them during school holidays.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the summer holidays begin, children will spend more time at home and visiting family and friends with dogs or outside enjoying parks and places.

South Yorkshire Police are committed to educating parents and owners around dog safety, but everyone must act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During 2024’s summer school holidays, 34 children under the age of 16 were injured by dogs across South Yorkshire.

Dog owners and parents urged to keep children safe during school holidays.

Research shows you are more likely to be bitten by a dog known to you in your home than anywhere else.

Police are urging families to remember that dogs, no matter how long you have owned them for, are animals and can show signs of aggression no matter their previous history.

Dogs can’t communicate to us. If they’re in pain or experiencing stress and anxiety it can influence their behaviour, acting in ways that may be unusual for your pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Steve Usher explains more: “Dogs are a huge part of people’s families, and bring great joy to children’s lives, but they are animals, and they have innate characteristics and traits. Any dog, regardless of its breed or nature, can cause injury.

“Please stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’ and talk to your child about respecting your own dog, and staying safe around other people’s dogs.

“If every owner steps up and makes small changes, we can make a difference.”

If you have children in your home, or around your dog, please remember:

Never leave children and dogs unattended

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors

As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made. As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child

If you are concerned about your dog’s behaviour, free help is available from the Dog’s Trust - https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/how-we-help/ownership/behaviour-support-line