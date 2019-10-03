Dog dies after second ‘organised crime related’ shooting in Doncaster in less then 24 hours
Police have released more information about a series of ‘organised crime related’ shootings in Doncaster.
Police flooded the Doncaster area of Armthorpe late this morning after receiving reports shots had been fired.
No one was reported injured but residents said part of Mere Lane had been sealed off and a police helicopter had been deployed.
Police say officers were deployed to the area immediately and remain in the vicinity carrying out enquiries and looking for those involved as the investigation progresses.
At the same time, police officers were also investigating an arson attack on Mere Lane in which a BMW and Volkswagen Golf were torched at around 11pm on Wednesday.
And now it has been revealed that a dog was shot in Clay Lane near Sandall Park at around 10pm last night as well, with the dog sadly having to be put down as a result of its injuries.
Police say a 30-year-old Doncaster man was arrested last night on suspicion of possession of a firearm and criminal damage and remains in custody.
Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, District Commander for Doncaster, said: “Officers are currently in the area and will remain in the area carrying out enquiries to identify those involved, and to provide reassurance.
Please do speak to them if you have any concerns or information.
“We are treating these as targeted incidents relating to suspected organised crime groups and I’d like to offer my reassurance that we have dedicated teams working on this to identify those involved.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 349 of 3 October 2019.