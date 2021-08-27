Do you recognise these jewellery boxes? Doncaster Police are searching for their rightful owners after they were stolen

The search is on for the owners of two jewellery boxes that have been found discarded on top of a bin.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:18 am

The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are looking for the rightful owners of the two boxes.

East NPT said: “These jewellery boxes were found on top of a bin in Armthorpe.

Read More

Read More
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in Doncaster today

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise these boxes?

"We have researched any burglaries in the area and cannot find any reports of them being stolen.

"Do they belong to you?

"They are currently at Thorne Police Station.”

Any enquiries about the two jewellery boxes can be made on 07775411658 after 2pm on Friday, August 27.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.