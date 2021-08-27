The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are looking for the rightful owners of the two boxes.

East NPT said: “These jewellery boxes were found on top of a bin in Armthorpe.

Do you recognise these boxes?

"We have researched any burglaries in the area and cannot find any reports of them being stolen.

"Do they belong to you?

"They are currently at Thorne Police Station.”

Any enquiries about the two jewellery boxes can be made on 07775411658 after 2pm on Friday, August 27.