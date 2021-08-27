Do you recognise these jewellery boxes? Doncaster Police are searching for their rightful owners after they were stolen
The search is on for the owners of two jewellery boxes that have been found discarded on top of a bin.
Friday, 27th August 2021, 6:18 am
The Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are looking for the rightful owners of the two boxes.
East NPT said: “These jewellery boxes were found on top of a bin in Armthorpe.
"We have researched any burglaries in the area and cannot find any reports of them being stolen.
"Do they belong to you?
"They are currently at Thorne Police Station.”