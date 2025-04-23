Do not approach him: Doncaster man Jake Martland is wanted by police for a series of alleged assaults

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 12:38 BST
Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Jake Martland.

Martland, aged 25, is wanted in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Doncaster between December 2024 and March 2025.

Following a number of extensive enquiries to locate Martland, officers are now appealing to the public for help in finding him.

Martland is described as a white, of a heavy build, around 6ft tall, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and a beard.

Doncaster man Jake Martland is wanted by police for a series of alleged assaults.

He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre as well as areas such as Wheatley and Bentley.

If you see Martland, police ask that you do not approach him but instead call 101, quoting incident number 583 of 13 March 2025.

If you have any information, including where he might be staying, then please also call 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

