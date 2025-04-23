Do not approach him: Doncaster man Jake Martland is wanted by police for a series of alleged assaults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are asking for your help to find wanted man Jake Martland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martland, aged 25, is wanted in connection with a series of alleged assaults in Doncaster between December 2024 and March 2025.

Following a number of extensive enquiries to locate Martland, officers are now appealing to the public for help in finding him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martland is described as a white, of a heavy build, around 6ft tall, with brown shoulder-length curly hair and a beard.

Doncaster man Jake Martland is wanted by police for a series of alleged assaults.

He is known to frequent Doncaster city centre as well as areas such as Wheatley and Bentley.

If you see Martland, police ask that you do not approach him but instead call 101, quoting incident number 583 of 13 March 2025.

If you have any information, including where he might be staying, then please also call 101 or get in touch via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous via Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.