Distinctive statue stolen during early morning garden raid in Doncaster

This distinctive item of garden decoration was stolen from Balby, just off Western Road, near the hospital, in the early hours of Monday, August 9.

Owner Trevor Forshaw, who shared the theft via social media, said: “If you see it for sale please inform me, or if you recognise the culprit.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stolen statue

The actual statue is the one shown in the photograph, the two CCTV stills show the culprit in action.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

The thief approaches the house