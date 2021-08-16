Distinctive statue stolen during early morning garden raid in Doncaster

Have you seen this statue? Have you been offered it for sale?

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:21 pm

This distinctive item of garden decoration was stolen from Balby, just off Western Road, near the hospital, in the early hours of Monday, August 9.

Owner Trevor Forshaw, who shared the theft via social media, said: “If you see it for sale please inform me, or if you recognise the culprit.”

The stolen statue

The actual statue is the one shown in the photograph, the two CCTV stills show the culprit in action.

The thief approaches the house
Do you recognise this man?