A disabled woman has been left in fear of shopping in Doncaster after her and her son were allegedly assaulted by Frenchgate security staff.

Connor Gellatly, aged 27, and his 56-year-old mum Karen Woodland from Denaby Main were out in Donaster city centre at around noon on Wednesday, May 29, when the incident is said to have taken place.

He explained: “We were walking through Frenchgate when an agency security guard started to give me deadeyes near TX Maxx, he shouted 'what you looking at’ to which I replied ‘what you looking at?’

"He then stormed over to me and said I’m going to snap your chin, at this point my mother tried to get me away.

The incident is reported to have happened inside the Frenchgate at noon on Wednesday.

"My mum is disabled, she has Sherman’s Disease which is a curved spine, he pushed her, hurting her back, then another security guard who I get on with escorted me away from the situation.”

But the incident didn’t stop there.

"The first guard followed and started again which put me into distress and made my mum fear for her safety,” added Connor.

"I did report it to his manager but he didn’t seem bothered and said he would have to report it to the agency manager.

"My mum now feels like she can’t come back into the town centre to meet us and her grandchildren. She is scared of going into town where she regularly meets her friends and family.”

A South Yorkshire Polilce spokesman said: “We are investigating reports of two separate altercations that took place at the Frenchgate Centre in Doncaster.

“It is reported that an altercation occurred on Tuesday (28 May) between two men.

“It is then reported that a second altercation took place yesterday (Wednesday 29 May) at 12.10pm involving the same two men and a woman.

“There were no injuries reported.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police online or via 101. Please quote investigation number 14/99106/24 when you get in touch.