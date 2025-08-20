"Dirty f****** dogs": Angry Doncaster residents target drug dealers with sign

Angry residents living in a Doncaster street plagued by drugs and anti-social behaviour have targeted dealers – with a sign dubbing them “dirty f****** dogs” and “dirty f******”.

People living in Hyde Park placed the hand-written message outside a garage where they say drugs are openly sold.

The message reads: “Put yourselves into the shoes of these families that live in this area.

"Drink and drugs are being consumed in front of this garage. You have got small kids stuck indoors who can’t play outside cos of dirty f**king dogs like yourselves leaving dirty used paraphenalia all over the place.

“You’d not be happy if your kids was in this position. Get a grip – do not do your s*** here. You should be ashamed of yourselves.

"Go to your own streets, dirty f**kers.”

One resident who asked not to be named said: “The area is plagued by anti-social behaviour.

“The police are aware and so is the council.

"Another resident has put the sign outside the garage where they congregate.

" People are scared to go out at night because of them. They are so noisy waking residents up.”

They say dealers and users are gathering in alleyways in Apley Road, Chequer Road and Whitburn Road.

The resident added: “We're at our wits end with it all and the sleepless nights.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.53pm on 18 April we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at Whitburn Road.

“We received reports that drug dealing was taking place on Whitburn Road.

“Officers requested that the person making the report submitted CCTV footage for officers to analyse.

“The incident was filed pending further information coming to light.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or in an emergency contact 999.

Alternatively, if you want to report drug dealing and drug crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster, you can report information anonymously to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre.

You do not have to leave any of your details and the organisation can be contacted 24 hours a day on 0800 555 111.