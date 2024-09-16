Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal for information has been launched after yobs smashed their way into a Doncaster BMX club, ransacked the premises and then made off with expensive equipment.

DBMX Racing, which is based in Balby, was targeted over the weekend, with raiders smashing their way into storage containers and making off with electrical equipment after trashing the club’s hut.

Devastated club spokesperson Lindsay Scott is now appealing for the public to keep an eye out for the stolen equipment, which includes generators, a compressor and a start game ramp as well as other biking gear.

She said: “It is absolutely devastating. They have been trying for a while and now it has happened.

"We have been having arson attacks, graffiti, all sorts.”

“And this weekend we have been burgled and the ransacked.”

The club, which is located at the rear of Astrea Academy in Weston Road, Balby, provides regular BMX training sessions for youngsters – but the thefts of vital equipment have put get togethers at risk.

She said:” They have trashed most of our things like first aid kits and ice packs, the kitchen, kids’ bikes have been set on fire and things have been thrown about the site.

"We are finding things in trees and scattered around the school fields too.”

She says that the tag “DN4” has been sprayed over the containers – and feels the attack is the work of a local gang.

The complete list of stolen items includes two generators, one compressor, a start gate ramp, PA system with speaker and start gate controls.

Anyone with information can contact 07951278438.