Desperate Doncaster tanning salon boss begs police for help after string of ram raids on shop

He has repeatedly had to rebuild his salon in Edlington after a number of attacks in recent months, with metal security shutters bent out of shape and window frames twisted and smashed.

James Balfour, who runs Patricia’s Tanning Rooms in Edlington Lane, blames the repeated attacks on local drug gangs who he says are behind a string of incidents in the village in recent years.

And he has begged South Yorkshire Police to take the matter seriously, claiming that after three attacks on the shop, police have failed to catch the culprits.

James Balfour has seen his tanning salon in Edlington suffer repeated ram raid attacks.

Mr Balfour, 59, said: “I have been targeted by the local drug gang since last April.

“At first it was just threats that if I didn't sell to them they'd put a car through the window.

"I reported everything to the police as it happened, right from the start.

"Then in October, a car was rammed through my shop causing extensive damage.

"I got the shutter fixed to make the premises safe but two nights later, the shop was rammed again.

"The police called but no officer came to see me for CCTV or a statement.”

Then in February, the shop was rammed again, causing extensive damage to shutters and windows, with police arriving at the scene shortly afterwards.

He said: “I was stood outside with them assessing the damage 2.45am - some lads came past in a car.

"The police got the car but the gang ran off into the woods.

"I feel like the police aren't helping me in the slightest."

He says he has also been pressuring Doncaster Council to restore railings which were previously in front of the shop to help protect the premises.

He added: “I'm being ignored by the police and the council and at this rate my business is going to close as I can't keep going through the stress of this.

"I'm not a young man and my daughter and son in law have also been targeted by this same gang - all the windows in their house were smashed their car was wrote off due to the damage that was done to it.

"The chip shop next door to me has had a car run into twice as well. We just want people to listen and help us.”

Brick front walls have also toppled over while graffiti covers the front of charred and abandoned homes.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway after damage was caused to a business premises on Edlington Lane, Doncaster.

“Shortly after 2am on 23 February, an Audi is reported to have reversed in to the building, causing damage to the shutters. The vehicle then left the scene.

