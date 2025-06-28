Deputy Mayor praises Doncaster’s Neighbourhood Policing Team during city centre visit.

As part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, South Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor, Kilvinder Vigurs visited Doncaster city centre to meet with local officers and partners working to keep communities safe.

The visit highlighted the vital role neighbourhood policing plays in building trust, tackling crime, and supporting residents across Doncaster. Kilvinder spent time with officers on patrol, learning more about their day-to-day work and the challenges they face in delivering visible, responsive policing.

Speaking after the visit, Kilvinder said: “Neighbourhood policing is the cornerstone of safer, stronger communities and it was a privilege to meet with the dedicated officers working at the heart of Doncaster City Centre. Their commitment to building trust, tackling crime, and supporting residents is truly inspiring."

During the walk around, local residents and business owners approached the Deputy Mayor to share concerns about their communities and the city centre. The Deputy Mayor highlighted her desire to support community partnerships working to tackle antisocial behaviours that can detract from the positive things happening across South Yorkshire.

Kilvinder added: “Through the Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership, which brings together the police, council, NHS, probation service, and vital voluntary organisations, we are working collaboratively to reduce crime and disorder and ensure every neighbourhood feels protected and empowered.

“During Neighbourhood Policing Week, we celebrate this partnership and the people who make it work every day.”

The Safer Stronger Doncaster Partnership plays a key role in tackling crime and antisocial behaviour, supporting victims, and addressing the root causes of offending.

By bringing together a wide range of public and voluntary sector organisations, the partnership ensures a joined-up approach to community safety and wellbeing.

Neighbourhood Policing Week is a national initiative that shines a spotlight on the work of local policing teams and their efforts to engage with communities, solve problems, and make neighbourhoods safer.