Delivery driver held at knifepoint then dragged along by moving van in Doncaster

At 2.40pm that day, the driver was delivering a parcel when two men reportedly threatened hm with knife before taking his vehicle.

The driver attempted to stop them by trying to get in to the van, but was instead dragged along before falling off.

He suffered significant injuries in the incident.

Do you recognise this man?

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We believe both men involved were in their mid-thirties and on average, around 5ft 10ins tall.

“We are now working to trace the man pictured, as we believe can assist with our inquiry.”

Please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report any information.

The incident number to quote when speaking with officers is 474 of March 7.