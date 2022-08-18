Delivery driver attacked and robbed of bike by teens in Doncaster area attack

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information following the robbery in Wath Upon Dearne earlier this week.

The shocking attack saw the group of 15-17 year olds punch and push the rider, before one of the gang stole his bike and rode off.

The delivery driver was leaving a takeaway in Onyx Retail Park, Hawk Way, at 5.45pm on 16 July 2022 when he came across a group of teenagers.

A delivery driver was attacked and robbed of his bike by a gang of teens.

The driver slowed down and it is then reported that one of the youths hit him on the side of his helmet.

It is then reported that another teenager pushed him, causing him to fall off his motorbike.

Following this, another male is said to have jumped on the motorbike and rode off.

The youths are believed to be between the ages of 15 and 17.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Do you know these boys?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 741 of 16 July 2022 when you get in touch.”

You can access the South Yorkshire Police online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/