Deliberate grassland fires wasting Doncaster fire service resources during the rising temperature

As the temperatures soar, the chances of grassland fires increase, however some incidents are being caused deliberately.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 10:40 am

Last night, Tuesday, firefighters from Dearne station attended a grassland fire at 7.10pm on Wood Walk, Mexborough. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 7.50pm.

A fire crew from Doncaster station attended an accidental grassland fire at 7.15pm on Southmoor Lane, Armthorpe.

More grassland fires

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.30pm on Lakeside.The crew came away at 9pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire on Sandford Road, Balby, at 9.10pm involving tree cuttings. The crew came away at 9.55pm.

Thorne firefighters attended several small fires in a park on Broadway, Dunscroft at 9.20pm. The fires are believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 10.15pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a settee on grassland at Wensley Crescent, Cantley at 3.35am.

