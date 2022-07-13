Deliberate grassland fires wasting Doncaster fire service resources during the rising temperature

Last night, Tuesday, firefighters from Dearne station attended a grassland fire at 7.10pm on Wood Walk, Mexborough. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 7.50pm.
A fire crew from Doncaster station attended an accidental grassland fire at 7.15pm on Southmoor Lane, Armthorpe.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 8.30pm on Lakeside.The crew came away at 9pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate fire on Sandford Road, Balby, at 9.10pm involving tree cuttings. The crew came away at 9.55pm.
Thorne firefighters attended several small fires in a park on Broadway, Dunscroft at 9.20pm. The fires are believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 10.15pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a settee on grassland at Wensley Crescent, Cantley at 3.35am.