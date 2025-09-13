Dedicated Doncaster PCSO on importance of her role as the 'eyes and ears of the community'

2025 marks Jane Hamill's 20th year in policing and her 16th as a police community support officer (PCSO).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCSOs play a vital role in frontline policing and although they do not have the power to arrest people, they perform other hugely important functions which ultimately help to fight crime and keep communities safe from harm.

PCSO Hamill is based in Thorne and is part of the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her role, she has confronted organised crime group members, put herself in harm's way to seize a motorbike from two aggressively acting teenagers and provided support to vulnerable people.

Jane says PCSOs are the 'eyes and ears of the community'.

On one occasion, while off duty, she spent two and a half hours talking someone down from a bridge, preventing them from taking their own life.

“I can honestly say no two days are the same,” PCSO Hamill says with a smile. “You don’t know what you’re going to come across but just like officers, we face whatever is in front of us.”

As well as being deployed to incidents and providing on-the-ground support to investigations, PCSOs do have powers that they can exercise to fight crime and keep people safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes requesting details from those suspected of traffic offences, seizing drugs, and issuing fixed penalty notices for certain low-level crimes.

Jane relishes getting out into Thorne and speaking with members of the community.

But perhaps more importantly, they provide a visible and reassuring presence in the communities they serve, which can help them build trust and access important intelligence that other officers may not have access to.

"I think police forces would suffer a great deal without PCSOs as we get to become the eyes and ears of the communities," PCSO Hamill says.

"We attend road traffic offences, we go to a whole range of community events that are being held, we go into schools to carry out visits and build that relationship with the young people in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever we are wanted for or wherever we are asked to go to in the community, we will always do our best to attend and be there for them.

Jane says being a PCSO is incredibly rewarding.

"We are able to gain people's trust and gather valuable information that other officers might not be able to access due to the links we have within our communities.

"So many people are happy to stand and talk to me and we encourage them to tell us about any issues or concerns they may have.

"We also do cocooning as part of our role, which is where we visit burglary victims and people living nearby to offer crime prevention advice to prevent other properties from being targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately, we want to stop crime from happening on our streets. We see the impact it has on victims and that's one of the reasons we do this job to prevent others from suffering in the same way."

Like others in policing, the reward of being a PCSO is no different as they fight to secure justice for the communities serve.

“The positive outcomes make the job worth it, always,” PCSO Hamill says. “I get a lot of support from my colleagues, and I can’t tell you how proud I am of being a PCSO. I’m proud to be part of South Yorkshire Police, to work alongside other officers and to be part of the thin blue line family.

“For anybody who is thinking of becoming a PCSO, I would say ‘go for it’. It’s a very rewarding role that can suit a range of personalities and while you will face challenges, you’ll know that you’re making a positive difference to your community every single day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane regularly holds 'pop-up police stations' in different venues across Thorne which enable members of the public to have a chat with her about any issues they want to raise. More details about these are released through SYP Alerts.

Find out more about how to join as a PCSO here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/police-forces/south-yorkshire-police/areas/careers/join-team-syp/police-community-support-officers/about-the-job/