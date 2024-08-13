Dead body found at Doncaster house - police treating the death as suspicious
Police found a body at a Doncaster address yesterday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 12.04pm (Monday 12 August), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at Askern Road, Doncaster.
“A man was found unresponsive at an address on Askern Road and was pronounced dead by medical staff.”
They added: “We are currently treating the death as suspicious, and a scene has been established whilst officers carry out their investigations. Enquiries are ongoing.”