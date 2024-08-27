Daughter receives heartbreaking news that the body of her missing mum Christine has been found
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The daughter of missing Doncaster woman Christine has received the heartbreaking news that the body of her mum has been discovered.
Lisa Jones took to Facebook to let people know the sad news this afternoon.
She said: “Had the heartbreaking news that mum has been found thank you to everyone who has been there and searched, all the love and support from everyone it’s really kept us all going and meant a lot. police are going to update on their website later today.”
Christine, aged 66, from the Wheatley area, was missing for just over two weeks, having last been seen in Doncaster on Monday 12 August.