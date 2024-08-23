Daughter of missing Doncaster woman Christine puts out a timeline of sightings of her mum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Jones, the daughter of missing Doncaster woman Christine, has put out a timeline of sightings of her mum in the hope of finding her.

Christine, aged 66, was last seen at around 6pm entering Rose Hill Cemetery, on Cantley Lane in Doncaster, on Monday 12 August.

Since then there have been extensive searches in that area and further afield to find out where she has gone.

The timeline of events is as follows:

Have you seen Christine?

12/8/24

17.10pm on CCTV leaving home on Hawke Road, Wheatley

17.11pm on CCTV on Woodhouse Road, Wheatley

17.17pm on CCTV on Thorne Road, just at the top of Wentworth Road, Wheatley

17.40pm on CCTV Racecourse Roundabout heading towards Cantley

17.51pm on CCTV Bawtry Road opposite Shell Garage

17.57pm on CCTV Cantley lights, near to the junction heading towards Rosehill Cemetery

Lisa said: “These are the only confirmed sightings and verified timelines.

“This is why it’s paramount that we get residents of Cantley to check any footage on cctv, ring doorbells etc to see which way she headed after this.

“Please please, if your in the vicinity or know someone who is please ask them to check cameras. She could have gone any way after this last sighting, including towards Bawtry, over the road or past cemetery towards Armthorpe, Blaxton etc.”

Have you seen her? If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/gGPFf or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 13 of 13 August 2024 when you get in touch.