Dashcam footage: Perseverance from police puts dangerous driver who was wanted, on cloned registration plates, and failed to stop, behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers’ perseverance to detain a driver who failed to stop took him from arrest to prison within 48 hours.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedication of roads policing officers, a dog handler and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) took Doncaster man Nathan Peacock, aged 25, from dangerous driver to prison inmate, now serving years behind bars.

Last month, on 19 March, at 7.16pm, roads policing officers sighted an Audi A3 on Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster, believed to being driven by a wanted man and on cloned registration plates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers requested the driver, now known to be Peacock to stop, he failed to do so, and a pursuit commenced.

Nathan Peacock.

During the pursuit, Peacock drove contraflow to traffic and at speed. He eventually came to a stop and fled the scene, taking assistance from men with a moped.

Peacock took flight on the moped, continuing to drive at speed.

Continuously monitoring and risk assessing during the pursuit; to ensure everyone’s safety, officers allowed NPAS to take over observations and communications and got in position ready for the driver to take his next steps in a bid to evade police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guided in by NPAS, officers, alongside a dog handler detained Peacock in a woodland area.

Within less than 24 hours, Peacock was charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving while uninsured.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 21 March and pleaded guilty to the offences.

Yesterday (11 April) he appeared before Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to two years in prison, disqualified from driving for five years and must sit an extended test, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228 and a forfeiture order was granted for the seized vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Dangerous drivers have no place on our roads.

“Those involved in criminality will take further risks, posing a greater threat to innocent people, and it will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to creating safer roads and our work includes intercepting those who have no regard for the law or people’s safety. I am pleased Peacock will now serve time behind bars, and the roads will be a safer place without him.”

April sees forces across the country raise awareness of the four main contributing factors of fatal and serious road traffic collisions, as part of the National Police Chief’s Council’s campaign. More can be read here - https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/april-2025/force-supports-national-fatal-four-operation/