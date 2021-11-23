Dangerous driver travelling at 88mph when he killed man, 60, on Doncaster road

Nathan Hamon, of Pasture Mews, Mexborough, was seen driving erratically and even undertook a bus on a roundabout before he accelerated hard onto nearby Greens Way.

But it was there on the dual carriageway when the then-21-year-old hit and killed Michael Boland as he tried to cross the road.

Forensics later showed Hamon’s black BMW hit the innocent pedestrian at up to 88mph on the 40mph stretch.

Nathan Hamon has been jailed for the crash which killed Michael Boland in Mexborough.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Mr Boland had been at a pub swapping presents with his daughter and grandson on the afternoon of January 4, 2020, when he left to cross the dual carriageway in Mexborough.

The judge heard the 60-year-old former miner and bricklayer did not press the button at the crossing and likely did not expect Hamon's car to be approaching so quickly.

“If he had been driving at the speed limit, Mr Boland would have reached the other side of the street,” said prosecutor Ms Helen Chapman.

In a victim statement, Michael’s daughter Dawn said she had enjoyed the afternoon with her father and saw it as the start of a stronger family relationship with her dad.

Ms Chapman said: “She [Dawn] says she cannot put into words how she feels. She states she just has to get on with life.”

Michael’s death also impacted his 100-year-old mother, who died in the summer of 2020 just months after her son’s passing.

After the crash, witnesses said Hamon remained at the scene saying “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I just didn't see him.” He also claimed at the time he was driving at “40 or 50”.

Despite this, other motorists later told police they saw Hamon’s BMW driving so fast it was “leaning to one side”.

His defence barrister, Mr Gordan Stables, said: “He doesn’t have a day that goes by where he doesn’t have flashbacks about this and feeling the pain and enormity of what he did to others.”

But Her Honour Judge Sarah Wright said: “You were driving your powerful car at a high speed when you hit 60-year-old Michael Boland.

“Had you been driving at the speed limit you could well have avoided this collision.

“No sentence I pass can ever compensate his family and friends for his loss.

“Your friends and family have described you as thoughtful, kind, generous, hardworking and remorseful. You are fully aware of the devastation that you have caused and know you must be punished for what you have done.

“But this is a tragic example of what can happen when a young man is at the wheel of such a powerful car. You will have to live with what you did for the rest of your life. But Mr Boland’s family will have to live without him for the rest of their lives.

“This offence is so serious that only immediate custody is appropriate.”