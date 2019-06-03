Dangerous driver hauled before the courts for speeding through streets of Doncaster at 80mph during police chase

A banned driver who reached speeds of over 80mph during a police chase through the streets of Doncaster has walked away from court with a suspended sentence.

Police officers patrolling in Doncaster on September 8 last year began to follow a Vauxhall vehicle being driven by Henry Wiltshire, aged 36, after they became concerned about the speed he was travelling at.

David Wain, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court: “They estimated he was travelling at 60mph (miles per hour) in a 20mph limit.

“They continued following him and he began driving normally...one of the officers got out of the police vehicle to speak to the defendant, and as he did that the Vauxhall sped away and officers began to follow him.”

Mr Wain added: “Officers noted that he was being reckless in the face of pedestrians and oncoming traffic as he travelled on Beckett Road.”

Wiltshire was seen pulling out at junctions without giving way, causing other motorists to either brake or take evasive action as police pursued him.

During the 11-minute chase, Wiltshire travelled ‘in a circle’ between Wheatley and Sprotbrough and reached speeds of up to 82mph.

“Smoke was seen coming from the front of the vehicle and there was damage to the tyre. He stopped the car was caught, having tried to flee the scene on foot,” added Mr Wain.

CRIME: £2.5m police squad to run 'surge' on South Yorkshire's violent criminals

When Wiltshire’s Vauxhall vehicle was searched, a package containing 1.6 grams of cocaine was found in the footwell of the vehicle.

Police checks confirmed Wiltshire, who is a dad to three children, was banned from driving and had no insurance for the vehicle he was using when he embarked on the police chase.

Wiltshire, of St Lawrence Road pleaded guilty to offences of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a controlled drug of Class A at an earlier hearing.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, said that once Wiltshire was involved in the police chase he did not know how to ‘bring it to an end appropriately’.

“He accepts that his behaviour will be taken very seriously by the courts,” she added.

Judge Sarah Wright said she had ‘just’ been persuaded to step away from an immediate custodial sentence, and sentenced Wiltshire to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

She also ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and banned him from driving for two years, after which time he will be required to take an extended driving test.

“This is not an optional order if you don’t do the unpaid work, you will go to prison,” warned Judge Wright.