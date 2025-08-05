"Damage and theft" after trespassers target redundant Doncaster logistics site

Security is to be beefed up at a redundant Doncaster warehouse after trespassers caused “damage and theft,” sparking concerns from local residents.

McGregor Logistics, which had a massive depots in Armthorpe, went into adminstration last year, with the site in Yorkshire Way becoming a target for thieves and vandals.

In an update, Councillor Tim Needham, ward councillor for the area and current civic mayor, said: “Thank you to everyone who got in touch with me about activity at the former McGregor depot.

“Following your reports, I shared the concerns with colleagues at the City of Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Police, who attended the site.

"There are currently no trespassers present.

"However, some damage and theft had occurred, which has been reported.

“Work is now under way to secure the site and put extra security measures in place to prevent further issues.

“Please keep reporting anything of concern. Thank you again for your vigilance, it really does make a difference.”

The haulage and logistics firm went into administration October

The firm, which had more than 30 years of experience within the transport and warehousing sector, operated 50 HGVs and 100 trailers out of its bases in Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe and Warmsworth Halt.

A statement on its website read: “We have rapidly grown from a small, local haulage company to an international logistics provider - we provide truly unrivalled delivery and collection services.

"Our aim is to fulfil all your logistics requirements for you in the most efficient manner possible.”

The firm was understand to employ around 150 staff before it closure.