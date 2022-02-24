Cyclist's plea after bike stolen in early hours Doncaster town centre theft
A cyclist has launched a plea for information after his mountain bike was stolen from outside Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre in an early hours theft.
The SL X1 21 yellow and black mountain bike was stolen from bike stands in St Sepulchre Gate at around 1am last Thursday.
Owner Jack Bailey said: “It was locked up near Poundland where the bike stands are. If anyone sees it anywhere, please could they let me know by messaging me.”
Anyone with information about the bike’s whereabouts can contact Jack on 07932318700.