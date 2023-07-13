News you can trust since 1925
Cruel thieves steal haul of canoes from Doncaster special needs school

Cruel thieves have stolen a haul of canoes from a Doncaster special needs school – devastating parents and pupils.
By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:22 BST

The raiders struck at Stone Hill School in Scawsby in broad daylight last night, making off with canoes and kayaks along with the trailer they were stored on.

One upset parent said the incident had caused ‘distress’ to pupils at the school on Barnsley Road and said: “Their days out have now been ruined, along with all the summer clubs that were planned and give parents some respite over the summer holidays."

Headteacher Paul Scotting confirmed the theft, which took place at around 9.15pm and was captured on the school’s CCTV cameras.

Raiders struck at Stone Hill School, stealing a trailer packed with canoes and kayaks.Raiders struck at Stone Hill School, stealing a trailer packed with canoes and kayaks.
He said: “Unfortunately, we were broken into last night. The thieves have stolen all our canoes and kayaks along with the trailer. Any information would be much appreciated.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of last night’s incident.